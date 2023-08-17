Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 10,462,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,561,523. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

