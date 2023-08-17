Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.87. 6,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.62.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

