Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $7.68 on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 14,502,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,626. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.