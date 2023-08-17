Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,812. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

