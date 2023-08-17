Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.89. 142,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

