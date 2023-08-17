Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 585,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,375. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.