Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,929. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

