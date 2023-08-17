Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $447.97. 383,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,532. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.