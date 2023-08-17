Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 1,741,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

