BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $507.26 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.45 billion and $507.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $230.40 or 0.00806959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,398 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,545.31256413. The last known price of BNB is 235.84305139 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $483,992,382.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.