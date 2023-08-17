BlueArk (BRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,592.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00109082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00027265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.