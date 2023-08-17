BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 200,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,689. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

