BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $519,695.54

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $519,695.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,998,857 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.