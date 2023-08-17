Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 3.2 %

BTM opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

