Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 3.2 %
BTM opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.15.
About Bitcoin Depot
