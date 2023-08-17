Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 82.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%.

BTBT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 1,573,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.42. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

