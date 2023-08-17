Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $435.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

