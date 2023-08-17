BIP Wealth LLC Takes $6.77 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,158,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. 67,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,674. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

