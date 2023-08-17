BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC owned 1.82% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 425,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 171,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 119,133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. 46,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,290. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.