BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. BIP Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 429,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

