BIP Wealth LLC Invests $5.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,613,000 after purchasing an additional 305,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

