BIP Wealth LLC Invests $27.44 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 3.0% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 451,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,387. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.