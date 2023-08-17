BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 805,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
