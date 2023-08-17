HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
