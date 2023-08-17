Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 340,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

