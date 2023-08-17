BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.50 million-$298.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.22 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.82-$1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

BILL stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BILL by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

