Bfsg LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after acquiring an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,260. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.