Bfsg LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $519,135.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.63.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.