Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $491.95. 127,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,010. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

