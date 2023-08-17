Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

