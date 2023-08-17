Bfsg LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

