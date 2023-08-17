Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70.78 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $70,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,584. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

