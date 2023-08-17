Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,027 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $88,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

