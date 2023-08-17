Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 874,060 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $63,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

