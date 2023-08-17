Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 59,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

In other news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

