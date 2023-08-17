Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 59,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.
In other news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
