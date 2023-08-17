Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 52 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.16.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

