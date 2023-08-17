Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $208,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,584. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

