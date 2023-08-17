Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 761 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.4 %

XOM traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126,250. The company has a market cap of $440.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.