Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.57. 1,065,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,577. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.62. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

