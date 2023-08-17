Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.04. The company had a trading volume of 452,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,260. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

