Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 1.12% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $738,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,432,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 2,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

