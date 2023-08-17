Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $287,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.32. 3,404,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,332,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

