Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

BDX stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.87. The company had a trading volume of 523,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,610. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

