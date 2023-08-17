Bank of Hawaii Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $393.65. 759,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.94 and a 200-day moving average of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

