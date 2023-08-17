Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $131.07. 9,222,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,764,258. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

