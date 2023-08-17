Bank of Hawaii Acquires 276 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. 1,309,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,123. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

