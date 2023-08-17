Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.74. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

