Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

BALY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 202,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,821. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bally’s by 240.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

