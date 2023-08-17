Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $40.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Avnet stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

