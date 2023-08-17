Aviva plc Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2626 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. HSBC raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 475 ($6.03) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

