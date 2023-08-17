Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
