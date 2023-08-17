Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

